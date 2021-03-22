Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali’s mother passes away

05:56 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali’s mother passes away
Share

LAHORE – Mother of Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali passed away on Monday.

It was announced by the batsman on Twitter. He wrote, "My mother has passed away this afternoon inna lillah hi wa inna eliehi rajion, soon will inform details regarding janaza (funeral) but I have request [everyone] to follow sops for COVID when attending the janaza. Please make dua for her".

Cricketers and fans have expressed condolence over the demise of Azhar Ali’s mother.

