Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali’s mother passes away

LAHORE – Mother of Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali passed away on Monday.

It was announced by the batsman on Twitter. He wrote, "My mother has passed away this afternoon inna lillah hi wa inna eliehi rajion, soon will inform details regarding janaza (funeral) but I have request [everyone] to follow sops for COVID when attending the janaza. Please make dua for her".

Cricketers and fans have expressed condolence over the demise of Azhar Ali’s mother.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon. Brother @AzharAli_ very very sorry to hear about your loss. Please accept my sincerest condolences. May Allah bless the departed soul & give you the strength to cope with this loss. Ameen — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) March 22, 2021

Inna lil lahi wa inna aalahi rajioun — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) March 22, 2021

Very sad. Condolences — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) March 22, 2021