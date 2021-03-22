Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali’s mother passes away
LAHORE – Mother of Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali passed away on Monday.
It was announced by the batsman on Twitter. He wrote, "My mother has passed away this afternoon inna lillah hi wa inna eliehi rajion, soon will inform details regarding janaza (funeral) but I have request [everyone] to follow sops for COVID when attending the janaza. Please make dua for her".
My mother has passed away this afternoon inna lillah hi wa inna eliehi rajion.. soon will inform details regarding janaza but I have request to follow SOP’s for COVID when attending the janaza. Plz make dua for her— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) March 22, 2021
Cricketers and fans have expressed condolence over the demise of Azhar Ali’s mother.
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon. Brother @AzharAli_ very very sorry to hear about your loss. Please accept my sincerest condolences. May Allah bless the departed soul & give you the strength to cope with this loss. Ameen— Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) March 22, 2021
Inna lil lahi wa inna aalahi rajioun— Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) March 22, 2021
Very sad. Condolences— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) March 22, 2021
انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون،اللہ پاک مغفرت کرے اور جنت الفردوس میں جگہ عطا فرمائے آمین— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) March 22, 2021
