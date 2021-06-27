Babar Azam writes open letter to Pakistan cricket fans

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has shed light on the “great relationship” between players and fan through an open letter, a unique way to communicate with admirers.

In the letter, the 26-year-old thanked fans for extending unflinching support and urged them to continue showering their love for the team.

The Pakistan team recently reached England for a limited-overs series. All players and staff are currently in quarantine.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared skipper’s open letter to fans through a video posted on Twitter.

Azam wrote, “My dear cricket fans, I hope you are doing fine. Players and fans have a very great relationship. They are nothing without each other. This relation is getting stronger with each passing day. Fans are also special for Pakistan’s cricket, who stand by them during good and bad times. They cheer on our win and give us confidence when we lose, this is their identity.”

He also thanked overseas Pakistanis in the UK for their support to the cricket team.

“When we talk about Pakistani people present in United Kingdom, we can’t express their support in words. After Pakistan, we have the biggest fan base in the UK. Whenever we come to England, cheering fans are there to show their support at the airport and from the hotel to the ground. We have just reached England a few hours ago and are currently undergoing quarantine. But we have started to receive messages on social media from people residing over here. We too are excited, as on our last tour we missed them coming to the ground. This time they will be on the ground to support us,” he said.