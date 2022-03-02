Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs9,400
LAHORE – Atlas Honda has increased its bike prices by up to Rs9,400. The highest-selling two-wheelers in the country, Honda CD70, will now cost Rs97,900 without the registration fee.
The company has announced its first price hike of 2022, following other brands as sales of Japanese bikes are soaring in sharp contrast to plummeting sales of Chinese bikes.
The cheapest bike of Honda, with no improvements to the products, will remain on top in the motorcycle market in the South Asian country while its price nearly touched six digits.
New prices
|Motorbike
|Old Price
|Revised Price
|Price Difference
|CD-70
|94,900
|97,900
|3,000
|CD-70 Dream
|101,500
|104,500
|3,000
|Honda Pridor
|130,500
|133,900
|3,400
|CG-125
|152,500
|155,900
|3,400
|CG-125 E
|182,000
|185,500
|3,500
|CB-125 F
|218,500
|227,900
|9,400
|CB-150 F
|277,500
|286,900
|9,400
The company also increased the prices of Pridor, CG125, CG125SE, and CB-150. With another hike in Honda prices, the common man will be feeling the heat of squeezed buying power on account of skyrocketing inflation.
Despite the spiraling prices, Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha sold 798,657, 21,240, and 14,038 units in the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to 732,041, 12,682 and 12,654 units in the same period last year.
