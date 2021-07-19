Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to Rs15,000

ISLAMABAD – Yamaha has informed its dealers through a notification that it will be increasing the prices of its motorbikes by up to Rs15,000 and new prices will be effective from July 26, 2021.

According to the new price list issued by the automobile giant, the price of YB 125-Z has been increased by Rs 13,000. The new price stands at Rs176,000 while it was earlier sold at Rs163,000.

The price of YB 125Z- DX has been increased by Rs 15,000. It was earlier sold at Rs 175,500 while the new price has been set at Rs190,000.

The price of YBR125 has also been increased by Rs15,000 and it is now available at Rs196,000.

Chairperson of the All Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers, while speaking with a private news channel stated the surge in price due to significant rise in demand while he also mentioned the poor supply of parts since the start of Covid pandemic.

Earlier, Atlas Honda also hiked the prices of its bikes for the fifth time in 2021. A notification issued by the automobile giant stated a surge of Rs1,400 to Rs5,000.

Check all prices here: