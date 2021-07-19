Airline pilot moves court against ride-hailing app for calling its drivers 'captains'

RAWALPINDI – A civil court has temporarily restricted a private ride-hailing service, from calling its drivers ‘Captains’ in wake of a petition filed by an airline pilot who felt 'ashamed' of sharing his job title with people.

Report of Dawn stated that an airline pilot, Labeeb Ahmed, has approached a Rawalpindi court seeking to remove the title for the driver of Careem - a private online taxi service.

Humiliated jokes had shattered my confidence as ‘real’ pilots achieved the title after rigorous education and obtaining a commercial pilot license from the Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan, the man said in a petition.

The complainant also argued that the ‘designated title’ of captain should either be reserved for an aviation pilot or for a third-ranked officer [commissioned officer] of the Armed Forces.

Following the bizarre plea, Civil Judge Rao Ejaz Ahmed Awan temporarily barred the company to not use the title until the next hearing and also sought a response from the zonal manager of the ride-hailing service by July 31.