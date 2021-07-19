Airline pilot moves court against ride-hailing app for calling its drivers 'captains'
Web Desk
12:54 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
Airline pilot moves court against ride-hailing app for calling its drivers 'captains'
Share

RAWALPINDI – A civil court has temporarily restricted a private ride-hailing service, from calling its drivers ‘Captains’ in wake of a petition filed by an airline pilot who felt 'ashamed' of sharing his job title with people.

Report of Dawn stated that an airline pilot, Labeeb Ahmed, has approached a Rawalpindi court seeking to remove the title for the driver of Careem - a private online taxi service.

Humiliated jokes had shattered my confidence as ‘real’ pilots achieved the title after rigorous education and obtaining a commercial pilot license from the Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan, the man said in a petition.

The complainant also argued that the ‘designated title’ of captain should either be reserved for an aviation pilot or for a third-ranked officer [commissioned officer] of the Armed Forces.

Following the bizarre plea, Civil Judge Rao Ejaz Ahmed Awan temporarily barred the company to not use the title until the next hearing and also sought a response from the zonal manager of the ride-hailing service by July 31.

Careem offers BOAT for ride as heavy rains turn ... 11:02 PM | 3 Jul, 2018

LAHORE — After cars and bikes, ride-hailing app company Careem is now offering boats to sail through the streets ...

More From This Category
Dia Mirza dances her heart out with stepdaughter
03:12 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
Imad Wasim achieves another feat in T20I cricket
02:51 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
Nora Fatehi's new bold dance video goes viral
02:33 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
Six CIA cops arrested, 20 sacked, for pushing ...
02:01 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to ...
12:25 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
Indian minister admits Delhi role to keep ...
11:50 AM | 19 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dia Mirza dances her heart out with stepdaughter
03:12 PM | 19 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr