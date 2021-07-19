Six CIA cops arrested, 20 sacked, for pushing drugs in Karachi’s Clifton

KARACHI – In a major drug bust in the provincial capital, six cops of Crime Investigation Agency Jamshoro were detained after 76 kilograms of hashish was found in the police vehicle in Clifton.

Sources said Pakistan Rangers Sindh busted the mobile van on a tipoff. The arrested officials were then handed over to the Boat Basin police for further legal action.

Soon after the drug bust, DIG-Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal directed to seal the CIA center, Jamshoro while he also suspended around 20 policemen of CIA Center Jamshoro.

Reports quoting sources in Sindh police claimed Aijaz Ali, Rahib Husain, Ahmed Nawaz, and Abdul Hameed are the arrested cops who were busted while peddling drugs in the country’s largest metropolis. The police team had brought the hashish to Karachi from Jamshoro to sell it to someone in Clifton.

In the meanwhile, CIA In-Charge Nisar Bhatti and head Mohrar Asghar Panhwar had also been detained for interrogation.

The FIR lodged at the Boat Basin police, stated that a mobile van [registered with SPF-684], was stopped in which two of cops were in plain clothes while four policemen sitting in the rear portion clad police uniform.

Karachi police arrest 6 Special Investigation ... 10:36 AM | 17 Jul, 2021 KARACHI – Six Special Investigations Unit (SIU) officers of Karachi police were found in theft of gold ornaments ...

Cops told Rangers that they belonged to the CIA police Jamshoro and were sent to Karachi by their in charge, Inspector Nisar Bhatti, to hand over drugs to someone in Shirin Jinnah Colony.

A case was registered under Sections 6 and 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act - the offense under Section 9-C is punishable by death or imprisonment for life.