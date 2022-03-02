Iran Air Force commander meets Pakistan Amy chief

02:29 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Source: ISPR, Pakistan Navy (Twitter)
RAWALPINDI – Commander of Army Air Force of Iran Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

Both sides discussed recent developments related to bilateral cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, especially the development of military ties.

Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi stressed the importance of strengthening defense and military cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, reported Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini and the Iranian military attaché Colonel Mostafa Ghanbarpour also attended the meeting.

The Iranian military delegation after the meeting, departed for Nowshera city to pay a visit to the Risalpur officer academy.

A day earlier, the commander of the Iranian Air Force called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour. Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the PAF’s Martyrs.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest. The honourable guest commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between both air forces.

