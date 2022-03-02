Affan Waheed spills the beans about his wedding plans

Pakistani heartthrob Affan Waheed has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for himself in the entertainment industry and he continues to entertain the audience with his charismatic performances.

This time around, the DoBol star appeared in an interview on the talk show “The Big Pick ” and dished out some interesting details about his marriage plans.

Talking about his future plans regarding tying the knot, the Pardes actor revealed that he is not ready for love. Nevertheless, he added that love is a game of destiny and one can never be certain about their future decisions.

Moreover, the 37-year-old actor further said that sooner or later he surely has plans to get married, however, his life partner will not be from the media industry.

Earlier, Affan got married in 2016 and the pictures of his nikkah ceremony went viral. Later, he announced that he had gotten a divorce and opened up about his traumatic experience.