Earthquake jolts northwestern Pakistan

03:17 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
PESHAWAR - A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit the parts of Pakistani northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday. 

Tremors were felt in Swat, Mingora and other cities. The epicenter was Hindukash region while its depth was recorded as 175kms. 

No damages have been reported so far. 

More to follow... 

