Social media accounts of Pakistan’s Embassy in Algeria hacked: FO
ISLAMABAD/ALGIERS – The social media accounts of Pakistan’s embassy in the North African country have been hacked, the Foreign Office said Wednesday.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed shared the development saying the Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Algeria have been hacked.
He added that any information posted from these accounts will be false, while a complaint has been registered and the cyber crime cell is working on retrieving them.
The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Algeria have been hacked.— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 2, 2022
All messages being posted through these accounts are not from Pakistan Embassy in Algeria.
Earlier a tweet was shared from the hacked Twitter handle that cited “Embassies ordered to divert funds to Ukraine for evacuating Pakistani Nationals. Till date neither any Pakistani evacuated nor we have funds left to pay salary to our employees. Should we also start asking funds from India as Pak Nationals are using Indian flag to flee Ukraine”.
Last year, the social media accounts of the Pakistan embassy in Serbia were hacked. The foreign office said “The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia.”
