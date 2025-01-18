ISCS and HEC collaborate to address water inequalities in Pakistan’s metropolitans

Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) convened a scholarly seminar titled “Human Right to Water: Exploring Privileges, Marginalizations, and Inequalities Across Capital Metropolitans in Pakistan,” as a key component of a research initiative funded by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan. The seminar was graced by the esteemed presence of Mr. Mohsin Abbas Shakir, Member (Water) at the Planning and Development Board of the Government of Punjab, who served as the Guest of Honor. Prof. Dr. Iram Khalid, Dean of the Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences at the University of the Punjab, Lahore, delivered an insightful address as the Chief Guest. Ms. Maqsooda Fatima, Advocacy Coordinator at WaterAid Pakistan, contributed as the distinguished Guest Speaker.

The proceedings were initiated by Prof. Dr. Farhan Navid Yousaf, Director of ISCS, who provided a comprehensive overview of the research project’s objectives, underscoring its academic and social significance. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Akbar ably moderated the session, guiding the discourse with academic rigor. Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Safdar presented the research findings, shedding light on the complex dynamics of water access in Pakistan’s capital metropolitans.

The seminar garnered an active and intellectually engaged audience, particularly from students enrolled in Sociology, Demography, and Criminology programs. A dynamic and rigorous debate emerged, focusing on the sociocultural, political, gendered, and governmental factors that shape the accessibility of potable water, thus highlighting the intersectionality of water rights and social inequalities within the urban contexts of Pakistan.