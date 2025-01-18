Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab CM announces scholarships and e-bikes for students: Details inside

In a landmark move aimed at fostering education and mobility for students, Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, unveiled an ambitious initiative to distribute 100,000 e-bikes and 50,000 scholarships to students across the province next year. The announcement was made at a ceremony held at Okara University, where the CM also presented scholarship cheques to deserving students.

The Talented Students Scholarship Programme, which Maryam Nawaz highlighted as the largest of its kind in the country’s history, aims to provide financial support to students based on merit, not political affiliation. She expressed her deep commitment to education and student empowerment at the event, stating, “I have come here to speak my heart and listen to the students.”

Maryam Nawaz praised Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat for his exceptional efforts, noting his ability to endure criticism while continuing to deliver results for the educational sector. She encouraged all attendees to focus on the truth in their endeavors, emphasizing the importance of transparency and dedication.

The Punjab Chief Minister also revealed that 30,000 students will receive financial support this year in addition to the scholarships, with the figure set to rise to 50,000 next year. She clarified that the scholarships were not acts of charity but recognition of the students’ skills and potential.

The CM made it clear that merit had been rigorously applied in the scholarship program, ensuring that no political affiliations or recommendations influenced the selection process.

The event concluded on a positive note, with Maryam Nawaz interacting with students, taking selfies, and creating a lively and engaging atmosphere, especially among the young women present, fostering a sense of excitement and connection with the youth.

