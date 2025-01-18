Flu season intensifies in Pakistan, with over 140 swine flu cases confirmed

Pakistan is currently grappling with a significant increase in seasonal and swine flu cases, exacerbated by the ongoing cold and dry weather. Health officials are warning of a potential health crisis as respiratory viruses spread rapidly across the country.

According to a report presented by the National Institute of Health (NIH) to the National Assembly, the situation has worsened in December and January, with 147 confirmed cases of swine flu (Influenza A) and five new COVID-19 cases. The affected COVID-19 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, Swat, and Islamabad.

The NIH report highlighted that 1,724 patient samples were collected from 14 cities, including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Gilgit, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Multan, and Swat. Among the findings:

Seasonal Flu (Influenza B): 511 cases, including 129 children.

511 cases, including 129 children. Swine Flu (Influenza A): 147 cases over the past 1.5 months.

147 cases over the past 1.5 months. Metapneumovirus: A rare respiratory virus recently emerged from China was found in one patient.

The surge in seasonal flu cases, coupled with the reemergence of swine flu and new COVID-19 cases, has prompted health experts to issue urgent preventive guidelines. Citizens are being advised to adopt safety measures such as getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and practicing good hygiene to prevent further spread of these viruses.

Health officials emphasize that the situation requires immediate attention, as the combined strain of flu, swine flu, and COVID-19 could overwhelm the healthcare system if preventive actions are not taken promptly.