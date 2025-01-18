Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon conquers world’s coldest peak

In a remarkable achievement, Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon has successfully summited Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica, which is also considered the coldest mountain on Earth.

According to Express News, Asad Memon has now completed the sixth of the seven summits on his journey to scale the highest peaks of all seven continents. Standing at 4,892 meters, Mount Vinson is not only a challenging peak to conquer due to its extreme cold but also one of the most difficult climbs in the world.

Memon, who started his Seven Summits mission with the goal of conquering the tallest mountains on each of the seven continents, has now only one more peak to summit—Puncak Jaya. This final summit will complete his remarkable global mountaineering journey.

Asad’s achievement has been celebrated by mountaineering enthusiasts and the people of Pakistan alike, with Memon dedicating his success to those who believe in hard work, perseverance, and determination. He shared, “This success is for all those who have faith in dedication and hard work.”

Asad Ali Memon is expected to continue his journey towards the next summit in his quest to inspire and push the boundaries of mountaineering, bringing pride to his nation with every peak he conquers.

