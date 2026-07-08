No Pakistani batter features in latest ICC Test top 10 rankings

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest weekly player rankings, with Australia’s Travis Head retaining the No. 1 position in the Test batting rankings.

Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis climbed two places to move into sixth position following his recent performances.

No Pakistani batter features in the top 10 of the latest ICC Test batting rankings.

Meanwhile, West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves jumped 14 places to 49th, while teammate Shai Hope climbed six spots to 51st in the updated rankings.