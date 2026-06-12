New Zealand legend Kane Williamson announces retirement from international cricket

WELLINGTON – New Zealand’s legendary batter and former captain Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable 16-year career at the highest level.

According to details, Williamson has decided to retire with immediate effect, which not only concludes his illustrious international journey but also rules him out of the remaining two matches in the ongoing series against England.

The 35-year-old was part of the New Zealand squad for the three-match Test series against England.

In his statement, Williamson said he had been considering the decision for some time but recently felt that the moment was right to step away from international cricket. He added that representing New Zealand had always been an honour and he gave his best in every match he played.

One of our greatest ever, signing off. Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket effective immediately. Head to https://t.co/Pm8RiU65zt to read more. pic.twitter.com/e22MeZ410e — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 12, 2026

Williamson retires as New Zealand’s most successful Test batter, having scored 9,515 runs in 110 Test matches. In One Day Internationals, he accumulated 7,256 runs, while in T20 Internationals he scored 2,575 runs.

One of the greatest achievements of his career came in 2021, when he led New Zealand to their first-ever ICC World Test Championship title.

As captain, Williamson guided New Zealand to multiple ICC finals and semi-finals, establishing the team as a consistent global force.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter described him as not only a world-class cricketer but also an exemplary leader and ambassador of the game, adding that his contributions and legacy will remain an integral part of New Zealand cricket for years to come.