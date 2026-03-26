Pilgrims must submit health details via Pakistan Hajj mobile app, says ministry

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has made it mandatory for Hajj 2026 pilgrims to complete a medical form via the Pakistan Hajj mobile app.

The ministry has released the medical questionnaire on the app to ensure coordinated health services during the pilgrimage.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, pilgrims are required to submit the form by Friday, answering health-related questions with “Yes” or “No.” The questionnaire collects information on conditions such as blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, asthma, arthritis, and thyroid disorders.

The app also now includes a link for printing Hajj visas, and the schedule of Hajj flights has been shared.

The ministry confirmed that the app will continue to be updated with step-by-step information, urging pilgrims to regularly check the Pakistan Hajj mobile app for announcements.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has officially unveiled the Hajj 2026 flight schedule, marking a crucial step forward in the country’s preparations for one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Hajj flights from Pakistan are set to commence on April 18, 2026. The pre-Hajj operation will continue until May 21, during which thousands of pilgrims will be transported to Saudi Arabia in a phased and organized manner under government supervision.

Officials stressed that extensive arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth, efficient, and hassle-free travel experience for all intending pilgrims. The extended flight operation window reflects the scale of the operation and the authorities’ commitment to managing the massive logistical challenge.