Pakistan reduces passport processing time, moves to cashless system

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has reduced the processing time for ordinary passports from 21 days to 14 days, aiming to provide faster service to citizens.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, attended by the Federal Secretary of Interior, the Director General of Passport & Immigration, and other relevant officials.

Minister Naqvi directed the implementation of a fully cashless system in passport offices within the next 15 days. He said this measure would eliminate the influence of agents and improve transparency.

The meeting also emphasized finalizing the business passport issuance system and enhancing the efficiency of home delivery services for passports.

Naqvi stressed that establishing a dedicated Passport Authority is essential for reforming the system and providing better public service.