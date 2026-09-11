Hania Aamir fires back at Haters with New Song ‘Pablo’

KARACHI – Superstar Hania Aamir comes up with debut track ‘Pablo’, as she turns spotlight on her critics, while an unexpected voice message from Indian star Rakhi Sawant adds a jaw-dropping twist to the song.

After nearly a decade in showbiz, Mere Humsafar star picked rather unconventional way to mark a new chapter in her career. The Punjabi hip-hop rap track that she has not only written and composed herself but also directed its music video, shows her creativity that fans have rarely seen before.

The lyrics quickly make it clear that Hania is not simply experimenting with music, she is also using the track to answer her critics. For years, Hania has remained one of Pakistan’s most discussed celebrities on social media, frequently finding herself at the centre of conversations about her personality, appearance, lifestyle and public image.

In “Pablo,” she appears to push back against those who accuse her of being “fake” or overly calculated, delivering a message that she intends to live life on her own terms rather than remain consumed by public opinion.

Just when listeners might think the song has ended, “Pablo” delivers its most unexpected moment. The outro features the voice of Indian actress and television personality Rakhi Sawant, whose surprise message to Hania has added an entirely new dimension to the release.

Rakhi uses message to offer Hania show of support. “Hania, my dear, don’t take so much tension! You are a heavenly beauty, and there is a glow on your face. People are jealous of your beauty. You are a lioness, so don’t be afraid… Face them and keep moving forward,” Rakhi says in her characteristically dramatic style.

The unexpected cross-border collaboration has quickly become one of the most talked-about elements of the track. Rakhi has also taken her support beyond the song itself, sharing videos on social media in which she promotes “Pablo” and backs Hania.

The reaction has not been limited to fans. Pakistani stars including Yumna Khan, Mahira Khan and Hina Afridi have also expressed excitement and support for Hania’s musical debut, adding further momentum to the release. For an actress known primarily for her television and film work, “Pablo” represents a significant creative departure.

Hania’s involvement in the project extends well beyond performing. She wrote and composed the song and directed its music video herself, taking creative control over the project from the music to the visual presentation.