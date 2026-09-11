Man accused of threatening KU professor sent on physical remand

KARACHI – A man accused of threatening a Karachi University professor over the phone has been handed over to police on three-day physical remand by a judicial magistrate in Malir.

The case was heard by the Judicial Magistrate Malir, where the accused, Nain Shah, was produced before the court.

After hearing the case, the court rejected the accused’s application seeking his release and granted police three-day physical remand.

In its order, the court observed that the accused’s request to be discharged from the case was premature as the investigation was still at an initial stage.

The court noted that the mobile phone allegedly used in the offence, call detail records (CDR) and forensic verification of the suspect’s identity were yet to be examined.

It may be recalled that on Tuesday, Nain Shah, along with several associates, allegedly assaulted Professor Arif Saqi and his nephew Waheed in Karachi following a minor dispute.

A case over the assault was registered at Sachal police station, while a separate case concerning threats against the professor was registered against the accused a day later.