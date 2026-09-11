Westminster International School Rawalpindi Hit By Student Abuse Scandal As Police Investigate

RAWALPINDI: A five-year-old girl’s alleged harassment at Westminster International School in Bahria Town Phase 7 triggered a storm of anger among parents and students, with police now looking into the allegations and the school administration facing mounting questions over child safety and CCTV coverage.

The child reportedly returned home complaining of pain in her private parts and allegedly told her mother that something had happened to her at school. It led to confrontation between worried parents and the school administration, a student protest, a dispute over CCTV footage and a wave of outrage on social media. The school, however, has denied that any such incident took place.

🚨🚨انتہائی افسوسناک واقعہ آج راولپنڈی کے تمام بڑے واٹس ایپ گروپس فیملی گروپس میں یہ وائس میسج گھوم رہا ایک تین چار سال کی بچی کے ساتھ سکول میں مبینہ طور پر سپورٹ سٹاف کی طرف سے زیادتی ہوئی یہ اس کی ماں تفصیل بتا رہی ہے سکول کا نام مبینہ طور پر ویسٹ منسٹر بتایا جا رہا جو بحریہ… pic.twitter.com/rKjAF2LHkN — RAShahzaddk (@RShahzaddk) September 10, 2026

According to the girl’s mother, she questioned her daughter after the child complained of pain and asked whether anyone had touched her. The child allegedly responded that she had been touched.

ویسٹ منسٹر انٹرنیشنل اسکول ولایت کمپلیکس بحریہ ٹاؤن فیز 7 کیمپس کی پرنسپل مس شگن واش روم میں 5 سالہ طالبہ کو مبینہ طور پر ہراساں کیے جانے کے واقعے پر والدین سے بحث کررہی ہیں۔ واقعے کے خلاف اسکول کے والدین اور طلبہ احتجاج کر رہے ہیں اور مبینہ طور پر ملوث شخص کے خلاف قانونی… pic.twitter.com/PRMEs9UcbK — Shehroz Azhar (@shehrozazhar1) September 11, 2026

The mother subsequently shared a voice message with other parents, urging them to speak to their children and ask whether any staff member had ever touched them inappropriately or made them feel uncomfortable. She specifically referred to supervisors, nannies, ayahs and other staff members working around the school. The message quickly heightened anxiety among parents already concerned about the alleged incident.

The girl’s mother reportedly visited the school seeking answers and said officials showed her CCTV recordings from several locations. However, she wanted to see footage from the main corridor through which her daughter had allegedly passed.

According to the mother’s account, the child had been accompanied by a female staff member in that area. She said she was told that the relevant camera was not working.

CCTV issue became one of the key concerns raised by the parents, particularly as they sought to establish exactly what happened before and after the alleged incident. The mother also reportedly said that footage showed staff members around the child at different points, but that she wanted access to the specific recording covering the corridor in question.

Westminster International School administration denied the allegation and maintained that the matter required investigation before any conclusion could be reached.

A clip doing rounds online appears to show the principal discussing the allegations and saying that the administration would establish the facts before giving a definitive response. The school reportedly reviewed available CCTV footage and subsequently briefed parents about its internal inquiry.

According to accounts circulating online, the administration maintained that there was no objectionable material in the footage it had examined. That explanation, however, failed to satisfy some parents.

The issue escalated during a meeting between the school administration and parents. According to accounts shared online, the administration arranged CCTV footage from the relevant block for viewing. The girl’s parents reportedly objected to the footage being shown publicly and asked to examine it privately. A separate arrangement was subsequently made for the parents to view the recordings.

The girl’s mother allegedly expressed frustration during the meeting, accusing the administration of failing to provide parents with the complete picture and suggesting that only part of the information had been disclosed. Parents also demanded greater transparency over staff supervision and security arrangements in areas used by young children.

Students join the protest

The controversy soon spilled beyond the parents. O/A Level students reportedly staged a protest at the school’s football ground and shared posters, photographs and videos of the demonstration on social media.

The student protest added a new dimension to an already tense situation, with the issue spreading rapidly through online platforms. Unverified reports have also circulated claiming that some parents temporarily stopped sending their children to school because of concerns arising from the controversy. Those claims have not been independently confirmed by Daily Pakistan.

The allegations triggered widespread anger online, with users demanding an impartial investigation and accountability if wrongdoing is established. Several users questioned how young children are being protected inside schools and raised concerns about the presence and supervision of staff around girls’ washroom areas.

One social media reaction questioned why parents are repeatedly advised to teach children about “good touch” and “bad touch” if their accounts are subsequently questioned when they report allegedly inappropriate conduct. Others criticised the school’s reported response and argued that allegations involving a five-year-old should be handled with maximum transparency and sensitivity.

At the same time, the allegations remain allegations. No individual should be declared guilty or publicly treated as responsible for a criminal offence unless the claim is established through credible evidence and due legal process.

Rawalpindi police have reportedly started looking into the allegations. Investigators are expected to examine the child’s account, statements from the parents and school staff, available CCTV recordings and other evidence that could establish what happened.

The controversy has also generated political discussion after social media users linked the school with PML-N politician Daniyal Chaudhry, who has reportedly been associated with its Board of Governors. However, the political discussion remains separate from the allegation involving the child.

Beyond the immediate controversy, the incident sparked concerns about child protection inside educational institutions as Parents are demanding transparent investigations and clear accountability mechanisms whenever allegations involving young children emerge.