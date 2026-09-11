Pakistan records fourth polio case of 2026 in Bannu

BANNU – Pakistan has confirmed its fourth polio case of the year, with the latest infection reported in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) said on Friday.

The case involves an eight-month-old child from Nurar Union Council in Miryan tehsil of Bannu, according to health officials.

Bannu division has now accounted for three of the four polio cases detected in Pakistan this year.

Officials attributed the continued presence of poliovirus in the area partly to security challenges, which have restricted the movement and regular access of vaccination teams to children.

According to officials, polio teams have not been able to consistently reach children in Nurar Union Council since 2025.

They said ongoing transmission of the virus in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was associated with children who had not received their required polio vaccinations.

The NEOC said poliovirus transmission had decreased significantly across the country, although southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued to face a higher risk.

Pakistan recorded 31 polio cases in 2025.

The next nationwide anti-polio drive is scheduled for September 21-27, with authorities aiming to administer vaccine drops to approximately 31 million children.