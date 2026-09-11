When is Rabi-us-Sani 1448 expected to begin in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Third Islamic Rabi ul Awwal, is ending and Pakistan’s space agency SUPARCO predicted that the new moon of Rabi us Sani 1448 AH will be born on September 11 at 8:27 a.m.

SUPARCO’s astronomical calculations, the crescent is expected to have a strong chance of being sighted across the country on the evening of September 12, potentially paving the way for the first day of Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH to fall on September 13. However, the final word is yet to come.

SUPARCO made it clear that the official and final announcement regarding the beginning of the lunar month in Pakistan will only be made after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets and reviews moon-sighting reports from across the country.

Experts said the visibility of the crescent may vary significantly from region to region. In Pakistan’s coastal areas, the moon is expected to be visible to the naked eye, while observers in other parts of the country may need telescopes to spot the young crescent.

Ramadan 2027 in Pakistan

Ramadan 1448 AH is expected to begin in Pakistan in early February 2027. Astronomical calculations indicate that the new moon will be born on February 6, 2027, at around 8:56 p.m. Pakistan time.

The first possible crescent-sighting opportunity will come on the evening of February 7. If the crescent is sighted, Pakistan is expected to observe its first Ramadan fast on February 8, 2027.

If the crescent is not sighted on February 7, the first fast could instead fall on February 9. Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will make the final official announcement, based on moon-sighting reports from across Pakistan.