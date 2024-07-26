YouTuber Zaid Ali blessed with second baby boy

Pakistani-Canadian comedian, YouTuber, and social media star Zaid Ali and his wife, Yumnah Zaid, have welcomed their second baby boy.

Zaid Ali took to Instagram to share the joyful news with his millions of fans, posting the first picture with his newborn son.

In the photo posted by the YouTuber, he is seen at the hospital, holding his little prince wrapped in a baby blanket, surrounded by balloons.

He captioned the post, “Alhamdulillah! Allah has blessed us with another son. We welcome our second son, ‘Azlaan Ali Zaid,’ into this world.”

Fellow YouTubers, friends, and fans have been showering Zaid Ali with congratulations on the birth of his son.

It is worth mentioning that Zaid Ali and Yumnah Zaid announced earlier this year in January that they were expecting their second child.

Zaid Ali is widely known for his humorous videos. He frequently posts comedic content and family vlogs on his YouTube channel and Instagram.

Zaid Ali married his friend Yumnah in 2017, and the couple welcomed their first son in 2021.