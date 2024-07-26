Search

Lifestyle

YouTuber Zaid Ali blessed with second baby boy

Web Desk
09:19 AM | 26 Jul, 2024
YouTuber Zaid Ali blessed with second baby boy

Pakistani-Canadian comedian, YouTuber, and social media star Zaid Ali and his wife, Yumnah Zaid, have welcomed their second baby boy.

Zaid Ali took to Instagram to share the joyful news with his millions of fans, posting the first picture with his newborn son.

In the photo posted by the YouTuber, he is seen at the hospital, holding his little prince wrapped in a baby blanket, surrounded by balloons.

He captioned the post, “Alhamdulillah! Allah has blessed us with another son. We welcome our second son, ‘Azlaan Ali Zaid,’ into this world.”

Fellow YouTubers, friends, and fans have been showering Zaid Ali with congratulations on the birth of his son.

It is worth mentioning that Zaid Ali and Yumnah Zaid announced earlier this year in January that they were expecting their second child.

Zaid Ali is widely known for his humorous videos. He frequently posts comedic content and family vlogs on his YouTube channel and Instagram.

Zaid Ali married his friend Yumnah in 2017, and the couple welcomed their first son in 2021.

Zaid Ali, wife welcome first child

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

09:19 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

YouTuber Zaid Ali blessed with second baby boy

11:57 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Meet Shabnam Xai, Pakistan's first AI-generated model and influencer!

06:44 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Famous Hindu astrologer predicts separation of Aishwarya Rai and ...

11:42 AM | 25 Jul, 2024

Khalilur Rehman Qamar alleges kidnappers named Nauman Ijaz, Saba ...

10:06 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

From Deepika to Alia: Bollywood's highest-paid actresses of 2024 ...

01:29 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Pakistan’s first AI influencer Shabnam Xai’s photos take internet ...

Lifestyle

10:51 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

Madiha Imam's bold pictures from vacation go viral

01:42 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

'Mr Bean on death bed': All you need to know about Rowan Atkinson's ...

10:35 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Ayyan Ali shares 1st picture on Instagram after a long time

04:42 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Kidnapping of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar: Female suspect's statement ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:27 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Trump demands immediate halt to Gaza war by Israel

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 26 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.15 360.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.75 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.5 204.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.5 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: