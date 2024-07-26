YouTuber Zaid Ali blessed with second baby boy

Pakistani-Canadian comedian, YouTuber, and social media star Zaid Ali and his wife, Yumnah Zaid, have welcomed their second baby boy.
Zaid Ali took to Instagram to share the joyful news with his millions of fans, posting the first picture with his newborn son.
In the photo posted by the YouTuber, he is seen at the hospital, holding his little prince wrapped in a baby blanket, surrounded by balloons.
He captioned the post, “Alhamdulillah! Allah has blessed us with another son. We welcome our second son, ‘Azlaan Ali Zaid,’ into this world.”
Fellow YouTubers, friends, and fans have been showering Zaid Ali with congratulations on the birth of his son.
It is worth mentioning that Zaid Ali and Yumnah Zaid announced earlier this year in January that they were expecting their second child.
Zaid Ali is widely known for his humorous videos. He frequently posts comedic content and family vlogs on his YouTube channel and Instagram.
Zaid Ali married his friend Yumnah in 2017, and the couple welcomed their first son in 2021.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.15
|360.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.