Trump demands immediate halt to Gaza war by Israel

Republican candidate Donald Trump has called on the Israeli government to immediately stop attacks on Gaza during an interview, stating that these attacks are damaging Israel’s reputation globally.

Along with calling for a ceasefire, Trump also demanded the release of hostages, emphasizing that Israel needs to manage its public relations.

It is notable that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently in the US, where he has addressed the American Congress.

During his visit, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will meet with the US President Biden as well as Democratic and Republican presidential candidates.