Has Haris Rauf blessed with baby boy?

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf has strongly responded to false reports of the birth of his first child.
Two days ago, a rumour surfaced on social media claiming that Haris Rauf and Mazna Masood had welcomed their first child.
Some users even shared a picture of a newborn baby, claiming it to be Haris Rauf’s son, which the cricketer has now firmly denied.
This picture was shared by multiple social media users and some pages, including X user Ehtisham Siddique.
On the night of July 25, Haris Rauf posted a special story on Instagram, stating, "The news about the birth of my child is false. Please avoid spreading and believing in fake news."
The cricketer further wrote, "Any information regarding my personal life that appears on an unverified social media account will be nothing but a rumor."
It is noteworthy that Haris Rauf married his long-time friend Mazna Masood Malik in December 2022, with their wedding celebrations taking place in July 2023.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.15
|360.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.