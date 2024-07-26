Has Haris Rauf blessed with baby boy?

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf has strongly responded to false reports of the birth of his first child.

Two days ago, a rumour surfaced on social media claiming that Haris Rauf and Mazna Masood had welcomed their first child.

Some users even shared a picture of a newborn baby, claiming it to be Haris Rauf’s son, which the cricketer has now firmly denied.

This picture was shared by multiple social media users and some pages, including X user Ehtisham Siddique.

On the night of July 25, Haris Rauf posted a special story on Instagram, stating, "The news about the birth of my child is false. Please avoid spreading and believing in fake news."

The cricketer further wrote, "Any information regarding my personal life that appears on an unverified social media account will be nothing but a rumor."

It is noteworthy that Haris Rauf married his long-time friend Mazna Masood Malik in December 2022, with their wedding celebrations taking place in July 2023.