Search

Sports

Has Haris Rauf blessed with baby boy?

Web Desk
11:00 AM | 26 Jul, 2024
Has Haris Rauf blessed with baby boy?

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf has strongly responded to false reports of the birth of his first child.

Two days ago, a rumour surfaced on social media claiming that Haris Rauf and Mazna Masood had welcomed their first child.

Some users even shared a picture of a newborn baby, claiming it to be Haris Rauf’s son, which the cricketer has now firmly denied.

This picture was shared by multiple social media users and some pages, including X user Ehtisham Siddique.

On the night of July 25, Haris Rauf posted a special story on Instagram, stating, "The news about the birth of my child is false. Please avoid spreading and believing in fake news."

The cricketer further wrote, "Any information regarding my personal life that appears on an unverified social media account will be nothing but a rumor."

It is noteworthy that Haris Rauf married his long-time friend Mazna Masood Malik in December 2022, with their wedding celebrations taking place in July 2023.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

11:00 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Has Haris Rauf blessed with baby boy?

07:40 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Pakistan announces team for Asian under-18 Volleyball Championship

07:03 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Babar Azam drops in latest ICC Test rankings

05:49 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Pakistan team creates history at Women Asia Cup 2024

11:55 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Is Pakistan cricket team going to play next series with Afghanistan ...

09:07 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Babar Azam names Indian batsman he seeks guidance from

Advertisement

Latest

01:43 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Around 16.5 million applicants await issuance of Pakistani passport

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 26 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.15 360.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.75 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.5 204.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.5 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: