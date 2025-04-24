WhatsApp rolls out another feature ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ – Here’s how to use it

WhatsApp has introduced a latest layer for privacy called “Advanced Chat Privacy” to ensure end-to-end encryption so that only the sender and recipient can see, listen to or share the messages.

The tech firm has already built multiple layers of privacy, like disappearing messages and chat lock, that take privacy one step further.

The new setting “Advanced Chat Privacy” is available in both chats and groups helps prevent others from taking content outside of WhatsApp for when you may want extra privacy.

When the setting is on, you can block others from exporting chats, auto-downloading media to their phone, and using messages for AI features. That way everyone in the chat has greater confidence that no one can take what is being said outside the chat, the company said in its official blog.

WhatsApp groups are increasingly an extension of the real world networks, some of which are far closer than others.

“We think this feature is best used when talking with groups where you may not know everyone closely but are nevertheless sensitive in nature, like talking about health challenges in a support group or organizing your community about something important to you.”

A user can turn this on by tapping the chat name, then tapping on Advanced Chat Privacy. The new is available to everyone on the latest version of WhatsApp.