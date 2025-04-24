Five injured as two groups of young doctors clash at Jinnah Hospital

KARACHI – Five doctors were injured after two groups of young medics engaged in a clash over reopening of OPD section at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi.

Reports said one group of young doctors opened the OPD, while the other tried to shut it down again when the situation turned violent.

Officials stated that the police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

According to the authorities, the OPDs have been reopened, and some doctors were taken away by the police.

It is recalled that one group of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) has been protesting since last week against the violence by attendants towards doctors.

Tensions erupted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital when attendants of a patients and doctors engaged in a fight over the lack of beds after a critically ill patient passed away.

CCTV footage showed the attendance thrashing the doctors after the death of their patient.

Following the patient’s death, the family members also staged a protest outside the Saddar police station, along with the body.

They claimed that the doctors had denied admission, leading to heated exchange between the two sides.