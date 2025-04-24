Weather update April 2025 – Heatwave alert issued for Karachi, parts of Sindh

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that most areas of Sindh, including Karachi, are likely to experience the heatwave conditions from Arpril 23 until April 30.

During this period, temperatures may rise 6 to 8 degrees above normal, the Met Office forecast with authorities advising residents to remain cautious during the intense spell of hot weather.

Experts have stated that in districts like Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas, temperatures could increase by 4 to 6 degrees above the normal levels.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 38°C on Thursday and Friday, and it may rise to 39°C on Saturday.

The city is likely to experience hot and humid conditions over the next three days, the Met Office added.

It has also reported that southwesterly sea breezes may continue to prevail.

On the other hand, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Punjab said the heatwave and high temperatures are expected to persist across Punjab on Thursday as well, with temperatures possibly reaching up to 45°C by the end of April.

In South Punjab, districts such as Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Multan may experience particularly intense heatwave conditions.

A day earlier, temperature was recorded 44°C in Bahawalnagar, 42°C in Rahim Yar Khan and Bhakkar, and 41°C in Kot Addu.