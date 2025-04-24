Punjab introduces tracking devices to monitor habitual criminals, individuals listed in Fourth Schedule

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to attach tracking devices to habitual criminals and individuals listed in the Fourth Schedule in order to improve law enforcement and curb crimes.

A spokesperson for the provincial Home Department said a major decision has been taken for the monitoring of criminal elements and the maintenance of law and order, under which habitual offenders and those included in the Fourth Schedule will be made to wear tracking devices.

It has been decided to provide tracking devices to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Parole Department, and the newly formed Crime Control Department.

In this regard, the Punjab Home Department is distributing 1,500 available tracking devices among law enforcement agencies.

The newly established Crime Control Department will be given 500 tracking bands. Similarly, CTD will be provided 900 tracking bands, while the Parole Department has been approved to receive 100 bands.

The movement of criminals wearing tracking bands will be constantly monitored.

Furthermore, the secretary of Home Department has also issued instructions to import tracking devices equipped with modern technology.

Officials have stated that internationally adopted methods will be used to keep criminal elements under surveillance. Experts have recommended the installation of micro tracking chips for uninterrupted monitoring of criminals.