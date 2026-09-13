iPhone Duo’s top variant to cost Rs13 Lac in Pakistan? Here’s what we know

Apple finally stepped into the foldable phone race, and the iPhone Duo has already turned heads with its futuristic design. But the biggest surprise may be waiting on the price tag, as the top variant costs a whopping $3,199, while the same foldable dream could turn into Rs13 Lac shocker for Pakistani buyers.

Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone has barely been unveiled and its potential Pakistani price is already sending shockwaves online. iPhone Duo, launched on September 9 with a starting US price of $1,999, could cost Pakistani buyers anywhere between Rs787,000 and Rs930,000 for the PTA-approved version. And that is only the entry-level model.

As per reports, price could climb to around Rs1.35 million for the top 2TB variant, putting Apple’s new foldable firmly into luxury territory for Pakistani consumers.

iPhone Duo Expected Price in Pakistan

A detailed estimate released after the launch places the stabilized prices at around Rs787,100 for 256GB, Rs870,100 for 512GB, Rs1,037,100 for 1TB and Rs1,287,100 for 2TB. But early buyers could end up paying even more.

With the first shipments expected to be limited, Pakistani retailers and importers may charge sizeable premiums before supply settles. Market feedback from Lahore’s Hafeez Centre has already pointed towards possible launch prices above Rs1.2 million.

The hefty international price is only part of the problem for Pakistani buyers. PTA registration for premium iPhone 18-series devices is estimated at roughly Rs200,000 to Rs230,000, depending on the applicable valuation and registration route. The exact amount can change with FBR customs valuation and the prevailing exchange rate.

That means the cost of owning a legally registered Duo in Pakistan can rise dramatically once taxes, import expenses, currency conversion and seller margins are added. Buyers can check the exact registration liability through the PTA DIRBS system or by sending the device’s IMEI to 8484.

Apple’s US starting price already makes the Duo the company’s most expensive iPhone, with the device beginning at $1,999 for 256GB and reaching $3,199 for 2TB. The combination of import costs, PTA registration, exchange-rate impact and limited availability could transform a $1,999 flagship into a device approaching the Rs1 million mark even before moving to higher storage.

iPhone Duo will not immediately hit Pakistani shelves through an official Apple retail network. Apple is expected to open Duo pre-orders on October 16, with general availability beginning October 23. Pakistan is expected to rely largely on parallel imports, particularly during the early phase.

Disclaimer: Prices and PTA-related figures cited in this report are estimates and may change depending on exchange rates, taxes, duties, retailer margins and official PTA valuation. Apple has not announced local pricing. The final cost should be confirmed with retailers and PTA before purchase.