Provincial division could lead to new administrative units: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE – Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah has said that if the issue of dividing provinces comes before Parliament, every political party and member will express their opinion, adding that the debate could lead to the creation of new administrative units or local government elections.

Speaking to senior journalists in Lahore, including Sohail Warraich, Mujib ur Rehman Shami, Salman Ghani, Hafizullah Niazi and Saleem Bokhari, Rana Sanaullah said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) may have been consulted about a project concerning the creation of new provinces.

He said that if the people behind the project had approached the PML-N and the party had not formally introduced it, “we cannot stand with sticks” in opposition to it.

Rana Sanaullah said there was still considerable time before any decision on the division of provinces could be taken. He said a parliamentary or standing committee could be formed if the matter reached Parliament.

He estimated that the issue could take six to eight months to move forward.

The adviser said the division of provinces could also lead to discussions about new administrative units or local government elections.

He clarified that the PML-N had not initiated any project for dividing provinces and said the party’s position was clear. He added that the PML-N’s local leadership in Punjab did not want Bahawalpur to be merged into a proposed South Punjab province.

He said there were proposals to either make Bahawalpur a separate province or keep it linked with Lahore. However, he added that no major proposal in favour of dividing provinces had emerged from the PML-N.

Rana Sanaullah said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had gained politically from the issue of provincial division. He also said President Asif Ali Zardari had supported the canal project, but it was eventually halted following public protests.

Regarding talks with PTI founder Imran Khan, Rana Sanaullah said there may be some “behind-the-scenes” communication taking place, but such engagement came with a political cost that would have to be paid.

He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was preparing to come to Islamabad while armed and claimed that Fitna al-Khawarij was allegedly sponsored by India.

He warned that Fitna al-Khawarij could target a PTI rally to create a divide between the government and the public. He predicted that the PTI’s protest would ultimately fail.

Rana Sanaullah further said that if Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Qaiser raised his concerns in the federal cabinet or Senate, he would respond to them.

He said Sheikh Qaiser met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif every other day in his presence and added that he did not understand his objections or claims that he was unable to meet the prime minister.

“Some matters are meant for deliberation and not everything should be made public,” Rana Sanaullah said.