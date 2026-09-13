Balochistan Colleges face New Restrictions on Events, Group Activities

QUETTA – All government colleges in Balochistan have been directed not to conduct events and organisational activities without prior approval.

The orders issued from Quetta cover all government boys’ and girls’ colleges, as well as postgraduate, degree and intermediate colleges across the province. Under stern directives, no organisation or group will be allowed to hold an event or activity inside a government college without advance permission from the competent authority.

The move effectively places college events and organisational activities under tighter official oversight, meaning student groups and other organisations will have to seek approval before organising any gathering or programme.

Authorities have also instructed all college principals to ensure strict implementation of the orders and prevent any activity from being held without the required permission.

Balochistan Security Situation

The country’s mineral-rich region witnessed a major escalation in foreign sponsored militant violence, with attacks targeting civilians, security forces, railway infrastructure, highways and other strategic sites.

Amid surge in coward attacks, Pakistani Security forces launched intensified counter-terrorism campaign after July attacks, with reports of around 70 or more militants killed.

Authorities also intensified intelligence-based raids, arrests and military operations. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the government would not negotiate with insurgents and would continue its counter-terrorism campaign.