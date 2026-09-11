Security operations in Balochistan to continue until last terrorist eliminated: Corps Commander

QUETTA – The Corps Commander Quetta has said security operations in Balochistan will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated to ensure lasting peace in the province.

During a special interaction with representatives of Pakistani media, the Corps Commander gave a detailed briefing on the overall security situation, law and order and security challenges facing Balochistan.

The meeting also discussed ongoing measures to promote peace and stability in the province, as well as operations against terrorism.

The media delegation was also shown weapons and ammunition seized during operations against terrorists.

The Corps Commander said all possible measures were being taken to establish lasting peace and stability in Balochistan. He added that efforts to ensure law and order would continue alongside the province’s development.

He said all available resources were being utilised to achieve sustainable peace, stability and development in Balochistan.

After meeting the Corps Commander, the media delegation visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, where its members met injured soldiers wounded during ongoing counterterrorism operations in the province and inquired about their health.