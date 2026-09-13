PM Shehbaz announces Rs100 per litre petrol relief for bikes, small carsw

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched a special petrol relief scheme to ease the additional financial burden on the public caused by rising oil prices in the international market amid recent tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement issued from the federal capital, Shehbaz Sharif said the government was fully aware of the burden being placed on the public due to the increase in oil prices and would not leave the people alone during this difficult time.

He said the special scheme was being introduced to reduce the impact of higher petrol prices on people using motorcycles, rickshaws, Qingqis and small cars.

Under the scheme, users of motorcycles, rickshaws, Qingqis and vehicles with engine capacities of up to 800cc will receive relief of Rs100 per litre on petrol.

Shehbaz Sharif said users of two- and three-wheelers would receive the relief on 20 litres of petrol per month, at the rate of Rs100 per litre.

Owners of small cars with engine capacities of up to 800cc would receive Rs100 per litre relief on 30 litres of petrol per month.

The prime minister said the scheme would take effect within Islamabad from the night between Monday and Tuesday, while it would be implemented across Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan from the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

He said registration for the special relief scheme had started from today, while an awareness campaign would provide the public with information about the registration procedure.

Shehbaz Sharif also thanked the provincial governments for their cooperation in providing information about motorcycles, rickshaws and small cars and facilitating the registration process.