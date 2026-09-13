Karachi Rain Alert: New Weather System brings Showers, Storms from Monday

KARACHI – Some relief for residents of port city of Karachi as a fresh spell of rain is comong under new weather system that moves towards Sindh, with showers, thunderstorms and strong winds expected from Monday.

Met Office forecasts light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Karachi on Monday and Tuesday as a low-pressure system moves westward and northwestward from central India.

Karachi Weather Update

The metropolis is experiencing high humidity levels at 81%, alongside maximum temperatures reaching 36°C. The immediate forecast indicates partly cloudy skies for Sunday, with temperatures hovering between 35°C and 37°C.

Residents can anticipate a shift in the weather starting Monday, as rain showers are predicted to move in. The showers will bring cooling effect, with temperatures dipping to 33°C.

The low-pressure area that had developed over India’s Chhattisgarh is now positioned over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas. The system is expected to continue moving towards the west and northwest, influencing weather conditions across Sindh.

The latest system is expected to trigger intermittent rainfall in several southern and eastern districts of the province.

From September 13 to 15, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sujawal and Tando Muhammad Khan are likely to receive intermittent moderate rain at several places, with isolated areas potentially witnessing heavy downpours. The affected areas may also experience strong winds, dust storms and thunderstorms during the period.

The weather situation will expand to more parts of Sindh from September 14 to 15, with Sanghar, Khairpur, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Jamshoro also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.