Indians boycott 'Spider-Man' over anti-Modi tweet

#BoycottSpiderman started trending on Twitter as the Spider-Man star had to face the wrath of angry Twitterati in India because of a case of mistaken cyber identity.

A historian with the Twitter handle @holland_tom tweeted a post mocking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a huge cricket stadium was renamed after him.

“I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself,” he wrote sarcastically. “Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick...” he concluded.

Prompting a backlash from Indians, netizens mistook the Twitter account of historian Tom Holland with the British star of “Spider-Man”.

The Twitter handle of the 24-year-old heartthrob is @TomHolland1996.

Realizing the chaos, the historian Holland came to the rescue as he cleared the confusion and apologised,

“Oh dear — I seem single-handed to have destroyed prospects for the next Spider-Man in India.” “I should have remembered that with great power comes great responsibility,” he tweeted.

He then apologised to the actor saying, "I had not realised that #BoycottSpiderman actually trended in India on the day that @TomHolland1996 was promoting his new film! My apologies to him as well. (Though it is quite funny...) "

The outrage against an international personality for speaking up on an Indian issue comes after recently the Pop icon Rihanna sent social media into a frenzy as she vocalised her opinion on India’s farmers' protest that despite going on for months, has been left answered.