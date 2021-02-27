PM Imran Khan launches Nandana Fort as heritage site tomorrow
11:59 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit to Nandana Fort on Sunday to launch it as heritage site.
In a tweet today, the Prime Minister Office said that the the premier is keen in preservation and conservation of the site and to convert it into an international tourism stop.
The site's archaeological significance dates back to 11th century when famous scholar Abu Rehan Al-Biruni during his stay quantified the circumference of the Earth.
Later, he wrote a famous book about the region and mentioned Nandana as a great center of learning.
