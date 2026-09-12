Sohail Chaudhry made New Islamabad IG; Check Notification

ISLAMABAD — Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has been notified as the new Inspector General of Islamabad Police.

The high-profile reshuffle was formally notified by the Establishment Division, bringing an abrupt change to the leadership of the force responsible for security and law enforcement in the federal capital.

Under the government order, Capt (Retd) Sohail Chaudhry, a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan currently serving under the Government of Punjab, has been transferred to the federal capital and posted as Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

The appointment has been made under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, and takes effect immediately, remaining in force until further orders.

Ali Nasir Rizvi, who has been heading the capital police, has been moved to another key law-enforcement assignment as Director General of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). His new posting was issued through a separate notification.

The move effectively shifts Rizvi from the frontline management of policing in Islamabad to the country’s specialised cybercrime investigation apparatus at a time when digital fraud, online offences and technology-driven crime have become increasingly prominent law-enforcement challenges.

Sohail Chaudhry brings extensive operational experience to the capital’s top police post. During his career in Punjab Police, he has served in several important assignments, including Chief Traffic Officer Lahore, City Police Officer Faisalabad, Deputy Inspector General Operations Lahore, DIG Counter Terrorism Department Punjab and Regional Police Officer Multan.