Senators, MNAs among 2.27 Lac Pakistanis Scammed in last 3 years

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is in the grip of a staggering cyber-fraud wave as more than 227,000 citizens have reported falling victim to cyber fraud over the past three years — and fraudsters have allegedly siphoned off a massive Rs8.32 billion.

And the victims are not limited to ordinary citizens. Parliamentarians and prominent figures have also been caught in the scam net. Recent data shows 227,757 cyber-fraud complaints were registered during the three-year period.

The figures reveal the scale of the crisis: 83,080 complaints were recorded in 2024, followed by 76,646 in 2025, while more than 68,000 complaints were reported in the subsequent year.

For many victims, the losses may appear small, but the sheer volume of cases has turned petty online scams into a multibillion-rupee crime wave. Fraudsters are reportedly extracting amounts ranging from Rs2,000 to Rs20,000 from victims, often through deceptive phone calls, fake identities and manipulated digital accounts.

Even lawmakers have not escaped the growing threat. Official records show that six parliamentarians collectively lost around Rs2.75 million to cyber fraud. Among those targeted were Sahibzada Hamid Raza, who lost Rs490,000, and Senator Falak Naz Chitrali, who was defrauded of Rs485,000.

Bilal Ahmed Mandokhail reportedly lost Rs403,500, while Senator Niaz Ahmed was defrauded of Rs30,000. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Shehla Bano lost Rs370,800, while another lawmaker reportedly suffered a loss of Rs970,000. PML-N’s Vehari MNA Syed Sajid Mehdi was also among those targeted by cyber fraudsters.

There is some relief amid the alarming figures. National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) successfully recovered money in three cases involving Senator Falak Naz, Bilal Ahmed and Senator Niaz Ahmed. But the recoveries represent only a fraction of the billions reportedly lost.

Officials say cybercriminals are increasingly relying on WhatsApp hacking and fraudulent phone calls. Scammers often impersonate bank officials or representatives of other institutions, convincing victims to reveal sensitive information or transfer money. The result is a growing digital crime ecosystem that can reach victims within minutes, and leave them financially devastated just as quickly.