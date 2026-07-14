Pakistan named ‘Scammers’ Favorite Nation’ in Global Fraud Index for the 2nd year

ISLAMABAD – It takes years to build trust in the digital world, but only moments to lose it. For Pakistan, that trust suffered another blow as a new global report ranked the fifth most populated country among the most vulnerable to digital fraud for the second consecutive year, showing deep cracks in its cybersecurity defences and raising fresh concerns about the safety of millions of online users.

In Global Fraud Index 2025, Pakistan finishes last among 112 countries as an alarming report flags weak cybercrime enforcement and rising online fraud risks. The findings reignited concerns over the country’s cybersecurity preparedness, digital governance, and ability to combat rapidly growing online financial crimes.

Global Fraud Index 2025

Rank Most Protected Least Protected 1 Luxembourg Pakistan (112th) 2 Denmark Indonesia 3 Finland Nigeria 4 Norway India 5 Netherlands Tanzania 6 Switzerland Uganda 7 New Zealand Bangladesh 8 Sweden Rwanda 9 Austria Azerbaijan 10 Singapore Sri Lanka 11 Slovenia Ethiopia 12 Israel Brazil 13 Malta Armenia 14 Lithuania Kenya 15 Australia Colombia

Global Fraud Index 2025, published jointly by Sumsub and global statistics platform Statista, places Pakistan 112th out of 112 countries, making it the lowest-ranked nation in terms of resilience against digital fraud.

The report assessed countries using four key indicators including prevalence of digital fraud, the effectiveness of government countermeasures, access to digital infrastructure and services, and the broader economic environment. Islamabad performed poorly across these benchmarks, with the study recording one of the highest levels of digital fraud while highlighting significant weaknesses in cybercrime prevention, e-governance, and the enforcement of cybersecurity laws.

The country continues to struggle with protecting individuals and businesses from online scams, identity theft, and other cyber-enabled financial crimes. The assessment points to systemic shortcomings in the country’s cybersecurity framework, raising concerns over the effectiveness of existing digital security policies and institutional responses.

On the other hand, Luxembourg emerged as world’s safest country against online fraud, followed by Denmark, Finland, and Norway, all of which scored highly due to robust cybersecurity infrastructure, effective regulatory enforcement, and strong digital governance. The report also identifies Indonesia, Nigeria, and India among the lower-ranked countries facing elevated digital fraud risks, though Pakistan remains the worst-performing nation in the index.