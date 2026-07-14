Pakistani-origin man arrested in Qatar, handed over to US in $100 million electronics theft case

A Pakistani-origin man accused of involvement in a large-scale stolen electronics and fraud investigation in North Texas has been transferred to a Texas jail after being extradited from Qatar to the United States, according to US authorities.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas said Abdullah Anwar, 28, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to conspiracy to transport stolen property through interstate and international commerce, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Federal authorities said Anwar was previously released on bail by a US court in connection with the case but later left the country and traveled to Pakistan. He was subsequently arrested after arriving in Qatar and was transferred to the United States on July 10, 2026. He is currently being held at the Collin County Jail in Texas.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said the extradition process was completed with assistance from the US Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs and cooperation from Qatari authorities, including the Ministry of Interior and Public Prosecution.

According to US officials, the case is linked to “Operation Cash Out,” a multi-agency investigation involving federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. A federal grand jury indictment issued in August 2021 named 101 individuals, while the Justice Department’s current case information lists a total of 112 defendants, including those added later.

Authorities allege that the network involved multiple levels of activity, including individuals who obtained devices through theft or fraud, suppliers who provided stolen equipment, alleged middlemen who purchased and moved the devices, and exporters who sent the products overseas.

US officials claim the alleged operation involved the overseas sale of more than 70,000 stolen mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches worth around $100 million. Investigators also alleged that about 20,000 devices were obtained through identity theft. Authorities estimated financial losses linked to the operation at more than $42 million.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Anwar was allegedly connected to a money laundering network that has been associated with losses exceeding $1 billion over five years. Officials said the broader investigation uncovered alleged activities involving fake identification documents, illegal device operations, cargo theft groups, and other criminal activity, but details about the basis of the larger estimate were not provided.

Local sources have reported that Anwar has family ties to Karachi and had lived in the Dallas area. Some acquaintances claimed they noticed a sudden change in his lifestyle, including appearances with luxury vehicles, but these claims have not been independently verified through official records.

US authorities have emphasized that an indictment is only an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.