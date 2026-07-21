Water levels in Punjab rivers may increase until July 24 as PDMA issues flood alert

LAHORE – The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said water flows in most rivers across the province remain normal, while low-level flooding continues at Kalabagh on the Indus River and Khanki on the Chenab River.

Water inflow at Kalabagh has been recorded at 269,000 cusecs, with an outflow of 262,000 cusecs. At Khanki on the Chenab River, inflow stands at 113,000 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded at 106,000 cusecs.

The authority said river levels remain within normal limits at several monitoring points, including Marala, Qadirabad, Trimmu and Panjnad on the Chenab River. Normal flows have also been reported at Jassar, Shahdara, Sidhnai and Balloki on the Ravi River, as well as Ganda Singh Wala, Sulemanki and Head Islam on the Sutlej River. Water levels at Tarbela, Chashma and Taunsa on the Indus River, along with Dera Ghazi Khan’s hill torrents, are also currently normal.

The PDMA warned that river water levels in Punjab may increase until July 24. A flash flood alert has been issued for the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, while authorities have also cautioned about possible urban flooding in Lahore, Bahawalnagar and Rawalpindi divisions.

PDMA Director General Umar Abbas said flood relief camps have been established in affected areas. He urged citizens to remain cautious, follow safety instructions and avoid recreational activities near rivers, canals and streams due to the prevailing weather and flood conditions.