Iran’s Interior Minister Momeni due in Pakistan today amid US-Iran tensions

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni departed Tehran for Islamabad on an official visit at the invitation of Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in apparent renewed efforts to ease US-Iran tensions.

Leading high-level delegation of senior executive officials, Momeni is expected to hold crucial meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. According to Iranian officials, the talks will focus on expanding bilateral cooperation, strengthening border security, and enhancing strategic coordination between the two neighboring countries.

The visit comes as diplomatic activity surrounding Iran and the United States intensifies. Iran’s Foreign Ministry has officially confirmed Momeni’s trip, fueling speculation that Islamabad is becoming an increasingly important channel for regional dialogue.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi made several visits to Iran during recent diplomatic contacts and played a significant role in facilitating communication that ultimately led to what has been described as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). These reports also claim Pakistan helped mediate discussions in Switzerland aimed at reducing tensions between Tehran and Washington. Those claims have not been independently confirmed by Reuters or official U.S. statements.

Third-party mediators have proposed a 10-day ceasefire between Iran and the US as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions and create space for restoring an interim agreement.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the proposed ceasefire is intended to provide an opportunity to revive diplomatic negotiations. He added that mediating countries are actively working to reduce tensions and confirmed that messages from Washington have continued to reach Tehran through intermediary states despite the ongoing confrontation.

With Pakistan now hosting one of Iran’s most senior cabinet officials at a time of heightened regional uncertainty, Islamabad’s diplomatic role is drawing increased international attention.