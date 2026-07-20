Canada backs Stronger Security Engagement with Pakistan after GHQ Talks

RAWALPINDI – Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand called on Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Sunday, where both sides explored avenues to deepen bilateral cooperation.

In a statement, ISPR said the high-level meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, the regional security landscape, and the future trajectory of Pakistan–Canada relations, underscoring a shared interest in expanding strategic engagement.

Field Marshal Asim Munir presented Pakistan’s perspective on regional stability and global peace, emphasizing that enhanced international cooperation and coordinated efforts remain vital to tackling emerging and transnational security challenges.

Anita Anand commended Pakistan’s continued commitment and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, acknowledging the country’s constructive role in supporting regional peace and stability. Her remarks reflected recognition of Pakistan’s contributions to counterterrorism efforts at a time when security cooperation remains a key international priority.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their resolve to strengthen bilateral ties and broaden collaboration in defence and security, signaling renewed momentum in Pakistan–Canada engagement.

The interaction is being viewed as an important diplomatic exchange, highlighting the growing emphasis both countries are placing on security dialogue, regional stability, and sustained bilateral cooperation.