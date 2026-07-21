Foreign woman spotted assaulting Rawalpindi taxi driver over fare dispute

RAWALPINDI – A video circulating on social media appears to show a foreign woman assaulting a man, identified by a social media user as a taxi driver, following an alleged dispute over fare payment in Rawalpindi.

According to the claim shared with the video, the incident took place in the Saidpur Road Pandhora Bazaar area, where the woman allegedly hired a taxi driver and made him travel through different locations before a disagreement occurred when the fare was requested.

The social media post alleged that the woman used abusive language and physically attacked the driver after being asked to pay the fare. The video shows a woman knocking a man to the ground and hitting him.

راولپنڈی کے علاقے سید پور روڈ پنڈوڑا بازار میں غیر ملکی خاتون نے ٹیکسی ڈرائیور پر تشدد ۔۔۔ ٹیکسی ڈرائیور کو مختلف علاقوں کے چکر لگاتی رھی جب کرایہ مانگا گیا تو گالیاں دی اور تشدد کیا ۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/MHBzAuJFZd — ch sajjad Haider (@chsajjad844) July 20, 2026

However, the details shared in the post have not been independently verified, and the authenticity of the viral video remains unconfirmed.

Police authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the incident so far. Further details are awaited as the matter develops.