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Mayo Hospital Lahore MS arrested amid Multi-Million-Rupee Stent Corruption Scandal

By Staff Reporter
5:11 pm | Jul 20, 2026
Mayo Hospital Lahore Ms Arrested Amid Multi Million Rupee Stent Corruption Scandal

LAHORE – Anti-Corruption officials detained Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Abdul Mudabbir Rehan after he allegedly failed to appear before an inquiry team investigating serious corruption allegations.

According to the Anti-Corruption spokesperson, the action was initiated after a complaint filed by Dr. Ahmad Kamal. Authorities launched an investigation after a video allegedly linked to corruption at Mayo Hospital surfaced, prompting a formal inquiry into the matter.

Officials said Dr. Mudabbir Rehan had been summoned to appear before investigators but did not comply with the notice. He was subsequently taken into custody to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

Mayo Hospital Lahore Ms Arrested Amid Multi Million Rupee Stent Corruption Scandal

The probe intensified after CCTV footage purportedly showing a cash transaction inside the office of the Medical Superintendent went viral. According to the allegations under investigation, the individual handing over the money was a hospital vendor, while the cash was allegedly received by an employee of the MS in the presence of Dr. Mudabbir Rehan.

Investigators are looking into scandal involving alleged disappearance of hospital stents worth millions of rupees from Mayo Hospital. Authorities are probing whether the incidents are connected as part of broader financial irregularities.

Anti-Corruption spokesperson confirmed that forensic examination of the video evidence and collection of additional material are underway. Officials stated that further legal action will be taken if the evidence supports the allegations.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further details will be shared after completion of inquiry.

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Staff Reporter

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