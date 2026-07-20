Will Summer Vacations for Schools be extended amid Rainy Season?

KARACHI – With the end of summer vacation period fast approaching, uncertainty is mounting across Sindh as parents, students, and school administrations wait to see whether the provincial government will extend the holidays amid forecasts of intense heat and oppressive humidity in August.

Sindh government earlier announced summer vacations for all public and private educational institutions from June 1 to July 31, 2026, with the 2026–27 academic session scheduled to commence on August 1, 2026.

As the reopening date draws closer, growing concerns over the weather have sparked widespread speculation about a possible extension of the break. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has indicated that hot and humid conditions are expected to persist across the province throughout August, raising fears about the safety and well-being of students returning to classrooms.

The situation is expected to be particularly challenging in Karachi and other coastal districts, where high humidity levels are forecast to make temperatures feel significantly hotter, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Meteorologists have also predicted monsoon rainfall in various parts of Sindh, which could disrupt transportation, create urban flooding in vulnerable areas, and pose fresh challenges for students, parents, and educational institutions.

Despite public concern and growing speculation on social media, Sindh Education Department has not issued any official notification regarding an extension of the summer vacations. Officials have so far given no indication that the academic calendar will be revised, meaning schools are currently expected to reopen as scheduled on August 1.

The provincial government followed similar approach last year, opting not to extend the summer break despite seasonal heat, with educational institutions resuming classes according to the pre-announced academic calendar.