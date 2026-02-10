‘Pakistan’s Corruption Ranking improves for Fourth Consecutive Year’

ISLAMABAD – Transparency International released its 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), and Pakistan has shown improvement, climbing up one rank from last year. The country’s overall score has risen to 28, and it now holds the 136th position out of 182 surveyed nations.

According to the report, Pakistan’s upward trend is the result of four years of good governance and consistent institutional reforms, signaling that efforts to curb corruption are beginning to bear fruit.

The report shows that progress has been made not only in the public sector and administration but also in the legislative bodies and judiciary, marking a broader improvement in governance and transparency.

Transparency International also expanded its survey in 2025 to include two additional countries, bringing the total number of surveyed nations from 180 in 2024 to 182.

The data shows a consistent reduction in perceived corruption in Pakistan from 2021 to 2025, with the country improving four ranks over the past four years. Supporting this, Transparency International Pakistan’s December 2025 annual report revealed that two out of three citizens have never experienced corruption or irregularities in government institutions, highlighting a tangible impact on everyday life.

This report suggested that Pakistan’s efforts toward transparency, accountability, and good governance are starting to reshape public perception and institutional credibility.