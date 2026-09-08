State Bank Jobs 2026 Applications Open for Officers, Analysts and Raast Positions

KARACHI – For job seekers dreaming of career at Pakistan’s central bank, a major opportunity opened up, and you need to apply before mid of this month.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced vacancies under three major initiatives, giving job seekers an opportunity to enter one of the country’s most influential financial institutions. According to the announcement, applications have been invited for several positions under State Bank Officers Training Scheme (SBOTS), Economic Analysts Training Scheme (EATS), and Raast Payment Pakistan.

The recruitment drive is important for graduates and professionals looking to build or advance their careers in banking, economics, finance, digital payments and related fields.

SBP Career Opportunities

Candidates interested in joining the central bank can apply for the relevant positions, subject to meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria and other requirements. Applicants have been advised to carefully review the qualification, eligibility conditions and position-specific requirements before submitting their applications.

The clock is ticking for aspiring candidates, as September 14 is the final date to submit applications.

Job seekers have been urged not to wait until the last moment and to complete the application process ahead of the deadline.

Where to Apply?

For complete details about vacancies, eligibility criteria and the application procedure, candidates can visit the SBP Careers page: State Bank of Pakistan Careers